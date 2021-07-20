Lightfoot warns COVID restrictions could return if cases keep rising

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot says we may not be done with COVID restrictions as cases surge.

On Tuesday, Lightfoot and Chicago’s top doctor Allison Arwady held a press conference inside City Hall to provide a COVID update – something that used to happen quite often during the height of the pandemic.

The mayor says the city has seen a steady rise in daily cases and test positivity rates, due to the highly contagious Delta variant.

Lightfoot says all across the US there has been an increase in the number of COVID cases and also on Tuesday, the Chicago Department of Public Health added three more states to its Travel Advisory – Florida, Louisiana and Nevada, as well as the US Virgin Islands. Missouri and Arkansas remain on the list.

Lightfoot noted that the city’s test positivity rate was hitting record lows in late June at 0.4 percent – and now it is up to 1.5 percent.

While these rates are still below our peaks, she says it is still concerning and is urging people who have not been vaccinated to do so now.

She also did not rule out the possibility of restrictions in the future.

"If we allow the virus to continue to linger here in Chicago, we will likely see further mutations, some of which our current vaccines may not be able to protect against and have to reinforce some of the restrictions that have come to infamously define much of 2020 and part of 2021. The reality is, this scenario--the worst case is entirely preventable," Lightfoot said.

With the positivity rate on the rise, the mayor says she does not regret her decision to allow Lollapalooza to happen next week. But she says they are sounding the alarm because of the uptick in cases and emphasizing the importance of getting vaccinated now.

In addition, Governor JB Pritzker told FOX 32 News on Tuesday that another state lockdown is not out of the question.