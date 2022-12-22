Lightfoot warns of issuing mask recommendation as COVID-19 cases rise in Chicago

Mayor Lori Lightfoot says don't get COVID-19 for Christmas.

She says everyone needs to take the virus seriously as people get together this weekend.

Lightfoot says there's been a big surge in cases, and Chicago will reach the "high" level of cases either this week or next week.

She says 47 Illinois counties are already there, and so is New York City and Los Angeles.

The mayor says when the "high" level is reached, she’ll be asking all city residents to mask up again.

"If and when Chicago and Cook County reach that level, we will issue a mask advisory. Let me just underscore that: a mask advisory. And what that means is we will be asking all Chicagoans age two and older to wear masks in indoor, public settings," Lightfoot said.

Twenty percent of Chicagoans have gotten the most recent booster shot. The mayor also said it's a good idea to get the flu shot as well.