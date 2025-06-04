Lil Wayne bringing Tha Carter VI tour to Tinley Park this summer
CHICAGO - Lil Wayne is heading to the Chicago area this summer as part of his newly announced Tha Carter VI tour, with a show scheduled at Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre in Tinley Park on August 24.
What we know:
The tour celebrates the June 6 release of Tha Carter VI, the latest installment in Lil Wayne’s album series that spans more than two decades.
The five-time Grammy winner will be joined by Tyga and Belly Gang Kushington throughout the 34-city run. Rapper NoCap will appear on select dates.
Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday at 10 a.m. through LiveNation.com, with artist presales beginning Wednesday.
BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA - MAY 03: Lil Wayne performs at Legacy Arena at the BJCC on May 03, 2025 in Birmingham, Alabama. (Photo by Julia Beverly/Getty Images)
Fans can also purchase VIP packages that include perks like early venue access, premium seats, a limited-edition poster, and other exclusive merchandise. Details are available at granted.co.
Tha Carter VI Tour Dates
- Fri Jun 06 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
- Wed Jul 30 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live
- Fri Aug 01 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
- Sat Aug 02 – Atlantic City, NJ – Boardwalk Hall
- Sun Aug 03 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center
- Tue Aug 05 – Hartford, CT – Xfinity Theatre
- Wed Aug 06 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center
- Fri Aug 08 – Syracuse, NY – Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview
- Sat Aug 09 – Buffalo, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater
- Mon Aug 11 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage
- Thu Aug 14 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center
- Sat Aug 16 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center
- Sun Aug 17 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center
- Wed Aug 20 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Center
- Fri Aug 22 – Milwaukee, WI – American Family Insurance Amphitheater
- Sat Aug 23 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
- Sun Aug 24 – Tinley Park, IL – Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
- Tue Aug 26 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center
- Fri Aug 29 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
- Mon Sep 01 – Ridgefield, WA – Cascades Amphitheater
- Wed Sep 03 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
- Fri Sep 05 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre
- Sat Sep 06 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center
- Wed Sep 10 – Chula Vista, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
- Fri Sep 12 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena
- Sun Sep 14 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater
- Tue Sep 16 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater
- Wed Sep 17 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion
- Thu Sep 18 – The Woodlands, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Presented by Huntsman
- Mon Sep 22 – Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center
- Wed Sep 24 – Huntsville, AL – The Orion Amphitheater
- Thu Sep 25 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion
- Mon Sep 29 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
- Wed Oct 01 – Orlando, FL – Kia Center
- Thu Oct 02 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
The Source: The information in this article was provided by Live Nation Concerts.