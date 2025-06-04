Lil Wayne bringing Tha Carter VI tour to Tinley Park this summer

The Brief Lil Wayne will perform at Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre in Tinley Park on August 24. The tour follows the June 6 release of Tha Carter VI and celebrates over 20 years of the Tha Carter series. Tyga and Belly Gang Kushington will join all dates, with NoCap on select stops.



Lil Wayne is heading to the Chicago area this summer as part of his newly announced Tha Carter VI tour, with a show scheduled at Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre in Tinley Park on August 24.

What we know:

The tour celebrates the June 6 release of Tha Carter VI, the latest installment in Lil Wayne’s album series that spans more than two decades.

The five-time Grammy winner will be joined by Tyga and Belly Gang Kushington throughout the 34-city run. Rapper NoCap will appear on select dates.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday at 10 a.m. through LiveNation.com, with artist presales beginning Wednesday.

BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA - MAY 03: Lil Wayne performs at Legacy Arena at the BJCC on May 03, 2025 in Birmingham, Alabama. (Photo by Julia Beverly/Getty Images)

Fans can also purchase VIP packages that include perks like early venue access, premium seats, a limited-edition poster, and other exclusive merchandise. Details are available at granted.co.

Tha Carter VI Tour Dates

Fri Jun 06 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Wed Jul 30 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

Fri Aug 01 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

Sat Aug 02 – Atlantic City, NJ – Boardwalk Hall

Sun Aug 03 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

Tue Aug 05 – Hartford, CT – Xfinity Theatre

Wed Aug 06 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

Fri Aug 08 – Syracuse, NY – Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview

Sat Aug 09 – Buffalo, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater

Mon Aug 11 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

Thu Aug 14 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center

Sat Aug 16 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center

Sun Aug 17 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

Wed Aug 20 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Center

Fri Aug 22 – Milwaukee, WI – American Family Insurance Amphitheater

Sat Aug 23 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Sun Aug 24 – Tinley Park, IL – Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

Tue Aug 26 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center

Fri Aug 29 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

Mon Sep 01 – Ridgefield, WA – Cascades Amphitheater

Wed Sep 03 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Fri Sep 05 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

Sat Sep 06 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center

Wed Sep 10 – Chula Vista, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Fri Sep 12 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena

Sun Sep 14 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater

Tue Sep 16 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater

Wed Sep 17 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

Thu Sep 18 – The Woodlands, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Presented by Huntsman

Mon Sep 22 – Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center

Wed Sep 24 – Huntsville, AL – The Orion Amphitheater

Thu Sep 25 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

Mon Sep 29 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Wed Oct 01 – Orlando, FL – Kia Center

Thu Oct 02 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre