Lil Wayne bringing Tha Carter VI tour to Tinley Park this summer

By Nic Flosi
Published  June 4, 2025 8:17am CDT
Entertainment
FOX 32 Chicago

The Brief

    • Lil Wayne will perform at Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre in Tinley Park on August 24.
    • The tour follows the June 6 release of Tha Carter VI and celebrates over 20 years of the Tha Carter series.
    • Tyga and Belly Gang Kushington will join all dates, with NoCap on select stops.

CHICAGO - Lil Wayne is heading to the Chicago area this summer as part of his newly announced Tha Carter VI tour, with a show scheduled at Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre in Tinley Park on August 24.

What we know:

The tour celebrates the June 6 release of Tha Carter VI, the latest installment in Lil Wayne’s album series that spans more than two decades.

The five-time Grammy winner will be joined by Tyga and Belly Gang Kushington throughout the 34-city run. Rapper NoCap will appear on select dates.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday at 10 a.m. through LiveNation.com, with artist presales beginning Wednesday.

BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA - MAY 03: Lil Wayne performs at Legacy Arena at the BJCC on May 03, 2025 in Birmingham, Alabama. (Photo by Julia Beverly/Getty Images)

Fans can also purchase VIP packages that include perks like early venue access, premium seats, a limited-edition poster, and other exclusive merchandise. Details are available at granted.co.

Tha Carter VI Tour Dates

  • Fri Jun 06 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
  • Wed Jul 30 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live
  • Fri Aug 01 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
  • Sat Aug 02 – Atlantic City, NJ – Boardwalk Hall
  • Sun Aug 03 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center
  • Tue Aug 05 – Hartford, CT – Xfinity Theatre
  • Wed Aug 06 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center
  • Fri Aug 08 – Syracuse, NY – Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview
  • Sat Aug 09 – Buffalo, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater
  • Mon Aug 11 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage
  • Thu Aug 14 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center
  • Sat Aug 16 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center
  • Sun Aug 17 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center
  • Wed Aug 20 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Center
  • Fri Aug 22 – Milwaukee, WI – American Family Insurance Amphitheater
  • Sat Aug 23 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
  • Sun Aug 24 – Tinley Park, IL – Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
  • Tue Aug 26 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center
  • Fri Aug 29 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
  • Mon Sep 01 – Ridgefield, WA – Cascades Amphitheater
  • Wed Sep 03 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
  • Fri Sep 05 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre
  • Sat Sep 06 –  Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center
  • Wed Sep 10 – Chula Vista, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
  • Fri Sep 12 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena
  • Sun Sep 14 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater
  • Tue Sep 16 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater
  • Wed Sep 17 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion
  • Thu Sep 18 – The Woodlands, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Presented by Huntsman
  • Mon Sep 22 – Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center
  • Wed Sep 24 – Huntsville, AL – The Orion Amphitheater
  • Thu Sep 25 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion
  • Mon Sep 29 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
  • Wed Oct 01 – Orlando, FL – Kia Center
  • Thu Oct 02 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

The Source: The information in this article was provided by Live Nation Concerts.

EntertainmentTinley ParkNews