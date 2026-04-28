Rapper Lil Zay Osama among 6 charged in Winnetka home invasion, feds say

The Brief Chicago rapper Lil Zay Osama and five others are charged in a home invasion in Winnetka. Prosecutors say they posed as delivery workers, forced their way inside and held a victim captive while demanding valuables and cryptocurrency access. All have pleaded not guilty and face serious federal charges, with a possible life sentence.



Chicago rapper Lil Zay Osama and five other men were charged in connection with a home invasion in north suburban Winnetka last month.

What we know:

On March 22, the suspects allegedly posed as food delivery workers and then, armed with guns, forced their way into the home, held a person inside the home captive for an hour and demanded access to a safe, computer, and online accounts holding cryptocurrency, according to federal prosecutors.

The defendants were Isaiah Dukes, who is known professionally as Lil Zay Osama; Dashun Brown, 24, of Chicago; David Franklin, 24, of Chicago; Anthony Ramsey, 22, of Chicago; Khiell Dukes, 30, of Elgin, and Jalen Chambers, 24, of Bourbonnais.

They have all pleaded not guilty to the charges.

ATLANTA, GA - NOVEMBER 27: Lil Zay Osama backstage during G Herbo In Concert at Tabernacle on November 27, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

They were indicted on charges of conspiracy to commit robbery and kidnapping in connection with the home invasion.

A seventh suspect was arrested on Tuesday, and a criminal complaint was expected to be filed for his alleged role in the home invasion, prosecutors said.

What they're saying:

"By immediately deploying targeted federal resources to this investigation and working closely with our federal and local law enforcement partners, we were able to swiftly disrupt a violent criminal conspiracy and remove dangerous individuals from the streets in a matter of days," said Andrew Boutros, U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois, in a statement.

What's next:

The suspects face a maximum sentence of life in prison for the conspiracy to commit kidnapping charges.