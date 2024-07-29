Lincoln Park businesses targeted in early morning break-ins

Chicago Police are investigating two early morning burglaries in the Lincoln Park neighborhood.

Both burglaries took place in the 2200 block of N. Lincoln around 3:30 a.m. Monday. In the first incident, officers arriving on the scene found a broken front window and merchandise scattered on the floor leading out of the store.

The second location, on the same block, also had its front window broken. Police believe multiple suspects made off with stolen goods in two getaway vehicles, described as a silver sedan and a black sedan.

No arrests have been made in either case, and Area Three Detectives are currently investigating both incidents.