Expand / Collapse search

Pedestrian critically injured in Lincoln Park hit-and-run: police

By Fox 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Lincoln Park
FOX 32 Chicago

Chicago police seek driver in Lincoln Park hit-and-run crash

A man was critically injured in a hit-and-run crash in Lincoln Park on Sunday morning. The pedestrian was in a cross walk near on Ashland Avenue near Diversey Parkway when he was struck by a white SUV.

CHICAGO - A man is in critical condition following a hit-and-run crash in Lincoln Park early Sunday morning.

Chicago police say a 40-year-old man was crossing Ashland Avenue near West Diversey Parkway when he was struck by a white SUV that was traveling southbound. 

The driver of the vehicle did not stop. Police say the victim was in a crosswalk when he was hit. 

He was transported to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition. 

There is no one in custody as Area Three detectives investigate. 