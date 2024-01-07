Pedestrian critically injured in Lincoln Park hit-and-run: police

A man is in critical condition following a hit-and-run crash in Lincoln Park early Sunday morning.

Chicago police say a 40-year-old man was crossing Ashland Avenue near West Diversey Parkway when he was struck by a white SUV that was traveling southbound.

The driver of the vehicle did not stop. Police say the victim was in a crosswalk when he was hit.

He was transported to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition.

There is no one in custody as Area Three detectives investigate.