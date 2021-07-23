Expand / Collapse search

Lincoln Park residents frustrated after fight at local restaurant ends in shots fired

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Lincoln Park
Community meeting held about Lincoln Park restaurant

Some neighbors are frustrated in Lincoln Park after a series of incidents happened at the local restaurant, Dinner and a Movie.

CHICAGO - Some neighbors are frustrated in Lincoln Park after a series of incidents happened at the local restaurant, Dinner and a Movie. 

The business shut down last month after a fight ended with shots fired.

Before that, many people complained about noise and traffic issues that they believed the restaurant was causing.

On Friday, many neighbors who have lived there for years say they are now considering moving out.

FOX 32 Chicago reached out to the owners of Dinner and a Movie for comment, but have not yet heard back. 