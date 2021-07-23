Lincoln Park residents frustrated after fight at local restaurant ends in shots fired

Some neighbors are frustrated in Lincoln Park after a series of incidents happened at the local restaurant, Dinner and a Movie.

The business shut down last month after a fight ended with shots fired.

Before that, many people complained about noise and traffic issues that they believed the restaurant was causing.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

On Friday, many neighbors who have lived there for years say they are now considering moving out.

Advertisement

FOX 32 Chicago reached out to the owners of Dinner and a Movie for comment, but have not yet heard back.