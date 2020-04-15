Lincoln Park residents want iron plant closed

It’s been in business for nearly 100 years, but now some North Side residents are demanding the city shut down a metal recycling business.

They say pollution from the plant is only adding to respiratory worries during the COVID-19 crisis.

The company says it needs to stay open because it is an essential business.

General Iron is one of the last industrial businesses left in Lincoln Park, shredding tons of scrap metal for recycling every day.

The plant is closing at the end of the year for a new facility on the Far South Side, but neighbors say because of coronavirus fears, it needs to be shut down now.

"I have two small daughters and the couple of minutes we get outside every day you can smell it, taste it in your mouth and it's just inexcusable pollution,” said Reuben Rischall.

"The neighborhood just can't afford that risk right now,” said Alderman Brian Hopkins.

Hopkins says the metal shredding process creates an airborne fluff of dangerous and carcinogenic dust that floats into nearby neighborhoods, coating sidewalks, cars and decks.

"They're putting the lives of our community at risk by continuing to operate this facility during the pandemic. We're calling on them to shut down immediately. We've asked the mayor to take action immediately,” Hopkins said.

Mayor Lightfoot, who quickly halted the demolition of a South Side power plant this week after dust blanketed the Little Village neighborhood, says the city is monitoring air quality around General Iron.

"If we need to take decisive action, I think I've demonstrated we won't hesitate to do that,” the mayor said.

In a statement, a company spokesman says: "Recent air quality tests and evaluations demonstrate that General Iron is meeting or exceeding all state and federal EPA requirements. Unfortunately some individuals continue to misrepresent General Iron's potential impact on the health and safety of our neighbors."

The company also says it needs to stay open because recycling is an essential business.

"I am not so sure the crushing old metal cars is essential right now,” said neighbor Lara Compton. "People are angry. People want answers. People want to be protected."