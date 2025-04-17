Lincoln Park shooting: Man killed on sidewalk

The Brief A 28-year-old man was shot and killed Wednesday night in the Lincoln Park neighborhood. He was found on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound to the chest and later died at the hospital; police are searching for two people seen fleeing the scene.



A man was shot and killed Wednesday night in the Lincoln Park neighborhood.

The backstory:

Around 9:20 p.m., the 28-year-old was found lying on the sidewalk suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest in the 800 block of West Lill Avenue, according to Chicago police.

The victim was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead. He has not yet been identified by the Cook County medical examiner's office.

A witness told police they saw a male and a female running away from the scene eastbound on Lill Avenue.

No further information was provided.