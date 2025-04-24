Deadly Lincoln Park shooting: 25-year-old woman charged with first-degree murder

The Brief Josalyn Fowler, 25, is charged in connection with a deadly April 16 shooting in Lincoln Park. The victim, a 28-year-old man, was found shot in the chest on the sidewalk and later died at the hospital. Fowler was arrested April 22 in Thornton and is expected in court April 25 for a detention hearing.



A 25-year-old woman has been charged with murder and attempted armed robbery after a man was shot and killed last week in Chicago’s Lincoln Park neighborhood, authorities said.

What we know:

Josalyn Fowler faces one felony count of first-degree murder, one felony count of murder — other forcible felony, and one felony count of attempted armed robbery with a firearm, according to Chicago police.

Pictured is Josalyn Fowler, 25. (Chicago PD )

She was arrested April 22 in the 500 block of Chicago Road in south suburban Thornton.

Police said Fowler is a suspect in a fatal shooting that occurred April 16 in the 800 block of West Lill Avenue. A 28-year-old man was killed.

The backstory:

Officers found the victim around 9:20 p.m., lying on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound to the chest, according to a previous report by FOX 32.

He was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

A witness told police they saw a man and a woman running east on Lill Avenue after the shooting. Investigators believe there was no prior connection between the victim and the suspects.

What's next:

Fowler is scheduled to appear in court on April 25 for a detention hearing.

RELATED: Lincoln Park shooting leaves man dead: 'This never happens here'