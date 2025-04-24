Deadly Lincoln Park shooting: 25-year-old woman charged with first-degree murder
CHICAGO - A 25-year-old woman has been charged with murder and attempted armed robbery after a man was shot and killed last week in Chicago’s Lincoln Park neighborhood, authorities said.
What we know:
Josalyn Fowler faces one felony count of first-degree murder, one felony count of murder — other forcible felony, and one felony count of attempted armed robbery with a firearm, according to Chicago police.
Pictured is Josalyn Fowler, 25. (Chicago PD )
She was arrested April 22 in the 500 block of Chicago Road in south suburban Thornton.
Police said Fowler is a suspect in a fatal shooting that occurred April 16 in the 800 block of West Lill Avenue. A 28-year-old man was killed.
The backstory:
Officers found the victim around 9:20 p.m., lying on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound to the chest, according to a previous report by FOX 32.
He was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
A witness told police they saw a man and a woman running east on Lill Avenue after the shooting. Investigators believe there was no prior connection between the victim and the suspects.
What's next:
Fowler is scheduled to appear in court on April 25 for a detention hearing.
