Deadly Lincoln Park shooting: 25-year-old woman charged with first-degree murder

By Cody King
Published  April 24, 2025 2:59pm CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 32 Chicago

Lincoln Park shooting leaves man dead

A man was shot and killed Wednesday night in the Lincoln Park neighborhood.

The Brief

    • Josalyn Fowler, 25, is charged in connection with a deadly April 16 shooting in Lincoln Park.
    • The victim, a 28-year-old man, was found shot in the chest on the sidewalk and later died at the hospital.
    • Fowler was arrested April 22 in Thornton and is expected in court April 25 for a detention hearing.

CHICAGO - A 25-year-old woman has been charged with murder and attempted armed robbery after a man was shot and killed last week in Chicago’s Lincoln Park neighborhood, authorities said.

What we know:

Josalyn Fowler faces one felony count of first-degree murder, one felony count of murder — other forcible felony, and one felony count of attempted armed robbery with a firearm, according to Chicago police.

Pictured is Josalyn Fowler, 25. (Chicago PD )

She was arrested April 22 in the 500 block of Chicago Road in south suburban Thornton.

Police said Fowler is a suspect in a fatal shooting that occurred April 16 in the 800 block of West Lill Avenue. A 28-year-old man was killed.

The backstory:

Officers found the victim around 9:20 p.m., lying on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound to the chest, according to a previous report by FOX 32.

He was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

A witness told police they saw a man and a woman running east on Lill Avenue after the shooting. Investigators believe there was no prior connection between the victim and the suspects.

What's next:

Fowler is scheduled to appear in court on April 25 for a detention hearing.

RELATED: Lincoln Park shooting leaves man dead: 'This never happens here'

The Source

  • The information in this article was provided by the Chicago Police Department.

