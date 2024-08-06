Lincoln Park Zoo recognized as botanic garden

Lincoln Park Zoo will now be recognized as an accredited botanic garden by the Botanic Gardens Conservation International.

The zoo said the accreditation, announced on Tuesday, distinguished it as an excelling leader in conservation and sustainability.

"Lincoln Park Zoo is now an accredited zoo, arboretum, and botanic garden, and we’re proud to be a leading example of the highest professional standards for both plants and animals alike," said Director of Horticulture Katrina Quint.

The zoo is home to more than 1,800 total plant taxa across its 49 acres and nature boardwalk. It also takes care of the special collections of North American native hydrangea and the country's only accredited perennial herbaceous hibiscus, the zoo said.

Lincoln Park zoo also received accreditation as a Level III arboretum by The ArbNet Arboretum Accrediation Program in April.

For more information about Lincoln Park Zoo's garden and its new recognition, visit their website.