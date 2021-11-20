Lincoln Park ZooLights opens with 11 free nights in November and December

Lincoln Park's ZooLights opened this weekend, and they're offering 11 days when you and your family can visit for free.

During ZooLights, the zoo is lit up from 4 p.m to 10 p.m., and there are lots of festive activities, including visits with Santa and sweet holiday treats.

Tickets are $5 per person Wednesday through Sunday. ZooLights is free on Mondays and Tuesdays, but tickets are still required. You can get yours at lpzoo.org/zoolights. The free days are:

Nov. 22 & 23

Nov. 29 & 30

Dec. 6 & 7

Dec. 14

Dec. 20 & 21

Dec. 27 & 28

