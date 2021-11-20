Expand / Collapse search

Lincoln Park ZooLights opens with 11 free nights in November and December

CHICAGO - Lincoln Park's ZooLights opened this weekend, and they're offering 11 days when you and your family can visit for free.

During ZooLights, the zoo is lit up from 4 p.m to 10 p.m., and there are lots of festive activities, including visits with Santa and sweet holiday treats.

Tickets are $5 per person Wednesday through Sunday. ZooLights is free on Mondays and Tuesdays, but tickets are still required. You can get yours at lpzoo.org/zoolights. The free days are:

  • Nov. 22 & 23
  • Nov. 29 & 30
  • Dec. 6 & 7
  • Dec. 14
  • Dec. 20 & 21
  • Dec. 27 & 28

