Lincoln Park ZooLights opens with 11 free nights in November and December
CHICAGO - Lincoln Park's ZooLights opened this weekend, and they're offering 11 days when you and your family can visit for free.
During ZooLights, the zoo is lit up from 4 p.m to 10 p.m., and there are lots of festive activities, including visits with Santa and sweet holiday treats.
Tickets are $5 per person Wednesday through Sunday. ZooLights is free on Mondays and Tuesdays, but tickets are still required. You can get yours at lpzoo.org/zoolights. The free days are:
- Nov. 22 & 23
- Nov. 29 & 30
- Dec. 6 & 7
- Dec. 14
- Dec. 20 & 21
- Dec. 27 & 28
Advertisement