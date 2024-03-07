Lincoln Park Zoo's lion cub, Lomelok, recovering after successful spinal surgery

article

A one-year-old African lion cub is on the road to recovery at the Lincoln Park Zoo after undergoing spinal surgery earlier this week.

Lomelok had the operation on Tuesday for a herniated disc in his spine, and the procedure went very smoothly, according to zoo officials.

"Surgery was as successful as we could have hoped and now we turn our focus to the long road to recovery ahead of Lomelok," said Director of Veterinary Services Dr. Kathryn Gamble.

The cub started walking when he was just a few weeks old early last year. However, that's when the zoo's animal care team noticed some mobility issues.

Lomelok's condition worsened in May 2023 and he had his first procedure at MedVet Chicago.

Zoo staff says he was diagnosed with stenosis, or "a narrowing of the channels that carry nerves from the spine out to his legs."

The slipped disc in Lomelok's spine was found in an MRI, after medical staff noticed more mobility issues and lethargy last month.

Zoo visitors will not be able to see Lomelok for quite some time as he recovers. The rest of lion pride will still be able to see and smell the cub, but they also won't have direct contact with Lomelok until he's back on his feet.

"Lomelok's care team will be looking for him to reach many milestones, including eating his first meal, fully using his legs post-surgery for the first time, and taking his first steps," zoo officials said.

To learn more about the cub, visit the zoo's website to see a timeline of his journey here.