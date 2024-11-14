American rock band Linkin Park is coming to Chicago for their "From Zero" world tour in 2025.

The tour, visiting more than 50 cities, starts Jan. 31 in Mexico City and makes its way to Chicago at the United Center on Aug. 11. Here’s everything you need to know about pre-sale, tickets, the venue and more.

When is the Linkin Park ‘From Zero’ presale?

Presale begins Monday, Nov. 18 at 10 a.m. for Linkin Park Underground members and is available to Linkin Park passport holders at noon.

Membership details can be found here. The show will be on-sale to the general public starting Thursday, Nov. 21 at noon, local time.

What guests will be on the Linkin Park tour?

Massachusetts-based pop rock band PVRIS will support Linkin Park on tour. PVRIS is known for their dark alternative sound, inspired by the hardcore underground scene of the late ‘90s and early 2000s.

Where is the Linkin Park Tour in Chicago?

The United Center will host the Linkin Park Tour on Monday, Aug. 11 at 7:30 p.m.

Additional ‘From Zero’ 2025 U.S. dates include: