Lisle Police release video of traffic stop ending in fatal vehicle crash

Lisle Police released dashcam footage Wednesday of a vehicle fleeing a traffic stop and crashing into a tollway entrance ramp in the western suburb, killing the 30-year-old driver and injuring his passenger.

About 1:15 a.m. Tuesday, officers curbed a vehicle for traveling 20 miles over the speed limit in the 1500 block of Ogden Avenue, Lisle police said. During the traffic stop, officers were notified the vehicle had been reported stolen out of Chicago and called for backup, police said.

While officers remained in their vehicles, the video shows the stolen vehicle taking off northbound towards Naper Boulevard. Lisle police pursued the fleeing vehicle and minutes later found it crashed into the wall of an entrance ramp to eastbound I-88.

Video shows the vehicle smoking while officers shout out there are two occupants still moving inside.

Officers brought the female passenger out of the vehicle but were initially unable to bring the man out because of damage to the driver’s side door. Video then shows officers pulling the man out of the vehicle over the driver’s seat and through the backside door.

The driver was transported to Edward-Elmhurst Hospital in Naperville where he was later pronounced dead, police said.

He was identified as 30-year-old Marcus L. Thomas from Chicago, according to police.

The female passenger was transported to the same hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The Lisle police are investigating the fatal crash.