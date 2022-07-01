List: Firework shows scheduled across Chicagoland this 4th of July

Firework shows are scheduled all across the Chicago area this Fourth of July weekend.

Des Plaines will host a firework extravaganza at Oakton Community College at 7 p.m. Friday.

On Saturday, Navy Pier will start their show on the water at 9:30 p.m.

On Sunday, North Aurora will have live music and fireworks at Riverfront Park starting at 5 p.m.

And on Monday, Itasca is celebrating with food vendors, live music and of course, fireworks, starting at 4 p.m.

There are a lot of other events happening in our area this weekend.

The African Caribbean International Festival of Life is coming to Washington Park.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE FOR MORE CONTENT

You can check that out Saturday through Monday.

In Palatine, the Jaycees Hometown Fest is underway.

They have music, food, a carnival and a craft fair, in addition to planned fireworks and a parade Saturday.