Chicago releases 2024 farmers market schedule: Daley Plaza to kick off the season

The City of Chicago released the 2024 schedule for farmers markets across the city on Monday.

The season will begin with the longest-running market at Daley Plaza, which will open on Thursday, May 23 and continue until Oct. 24.

The schedule for the season can be found below:

Tuesdays:

Lincoln Square Farmers Market

4513 N. Lincoln Ave.

May 7 - November 19, 7 a.m.-12 p.m.

SOAR Farmers Market

226 E. Chicago Ave.

June 4 – October 29, 7 a.m.-2 p.m.

Wednesdays:

Garfield Ridge Farmers Market

6072 S. Archer Ave.

June 5 - September 25, 3-7 p.m.

Green City Market Lincoln Park

1817 N. Clark St.

May 1 - October 30, 7 a.m.-1 p.m.

Pullman Farmers Market

11100 S. Cottage Grove Ave.

July 10 – October 30, 7 a.m.–1 p.m.

Uptown Farmers Market

1250 W. Sunnyside Ave.

May 1 - November 6, 2:30-7 p.m.

Thursdays:

Austin Town Hall Farmers Market

5610 W. Lake St.

June 6 – October 31 (No market July 4), 1–6 p.m.

Daley Plaza Farmers Market

50 W. Washington St.

May 23 – October 24 (No market July 4) 7 a.m.–2 p.m.

Lincoln Square Farmers Market

4513 N. Lincoln Ave.

May 2 - October 31 (No market July 4), 3-7 p.m.

Saturdays:

Auburn Gresham Farmers Market

1341 W. 79th St.

May 25 - August 3, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Division Street Farmers Market

100 W. Division St.

May 18 – October 26, 7 a.m.–12 p.m.

Green City Market Lincoln Park

1817 N. Clark St.

April 6 - November 23, 7 a.m.-1 p.m.

Hegewisch Farmers Market

13323 S. Green Bay Ave.

July 6 - October 26, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Hey Neighbor! Farmer's Market

7000 S. Jeffrey Blvd.

June 19 - July 31, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Horner Park Farmers Market

2741 W. Montrose Ave.

June 1 - October 12, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Insight Farmer's Market

2525 S. Michigan Ave.

August 17, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Mercado de Colores (Little Village Farmers Market)

Manuel Perez Memorial Plaza, 4345 W. 26th St.

June 1 – October 5, 11 a.m.–3 p.m.

Northcenter Farmers Market

4100 N. Damen Ave.

June 22 - October 26, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.

UChicago Farmers Market

4 E. 58th St.

April 27, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Sundays:

Bronzeville Farmers Market

4700 S. King Dr.

July 14 – October 20, 10 a.m. – 2p.m.

For more information on Chicago Farmers Markets, click here.