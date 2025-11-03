Expand / Collapse search

Here's when 93.9 LITE FM starts playing round-the-clock Christmas music

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
November 3, 2025
Chicago
When will 93.9 Lite FM flip to Christmas music for the season?

The Brief

    • Chicago’s 93.9 LITE FM will switch to nonstop Christmas music at 3 p.m. Tuesday, continuing its annual holiday tradition. 
    • The 20th caller after the first Mariah Carey song will win tickets to see her live in Las Vegas.

CHICAGO - While some of us are still battling candy bloat from Halloween, others are ready to launch straight into the Christmas spirit.

What we know:

Chicago radio station 93.9 LITE FM announced that they will "flip the switch" to nonstop Christmas music at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, keeping up a long tradition of round-the-clock seasonal tunes.

The 20th person to call the station after the first Mariah Carey Christmas song is played will win two tickets to see Carey live with two people at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Forman said.

What you can do:

You can listen to 93.9 LITE FM over the airwaves, on their website or on any of the IHeartRadio platforms.

The Source: The information in this report came from 93.9 LITE FM.

