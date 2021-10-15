Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes Ice Cream to hit shelves this holiday season

article

A fan-favorite Little Debbie product is coming back this holiday season — and this time it’s in the frozen aisle.

For the first time ever, the beloved Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes and Walmart have teamed up to launch Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes Ice Cream.

According to Walmart, the ice cream treat will combine rich vanilla flavor loaded with decadent golden cake chunks swirled with green sprinkles and red icing.

"This is one of the most popular holiday desserts at Walmart," a Walmart spokesperson said.

The original popular treat features traditional golden cake layers filled with smooth creme and coated with classic white frosting. The cakes have been around since 1985.

The holiday special hit shelves exclusively at Walmart starting Nov. 1 and cost $2.50 per pint.

This year, ice cream lovers have rejoiced over spin-offs of their favorite dessert.

Earlier this year, Jeni's Splendid Ice Cream, an artisan ice cream brand with a cult following, announced a collaboration with country music icon, Dolly Parton.

And in July, Kraft and Van Leeuwen Ice Cream announced a tasty, yet shocking collaboration for a limited-edition Kraft Macaroni & Cheese flavored ice cream.