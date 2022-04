A little girl killed in a fire in Chicago's Bronzeville neighborhood early Saturday has been identified as Story I. Chamba.

The fire occurred at 606 E. 43rd Street.

Chicago Fire said the fire broke out in the rear of an apartment building, and the girl was trapped.

She was rescued from the second floor of the building and transported to the hospital in critical condition.

