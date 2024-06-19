Little Italy shooting: Man, woman wounded while sitting in car

A man and a woman were shot while sitting in a car Wednesday morning in the Little Italy neighborhood on Chicago's Near West Side.

The pair were inside a vehicle just before 3 a.m. when four males walked up and one of them started shooting in the 1100 block of West Washburne Avenue, according to police. Both victims were shot and they drove away from the gunman.

The man, 29, was shot in the calf and the 28-year-old woman was shot in the abdomen. They were both transported to Rush University Medical Center where they were listed in good condition.

No one was taken into custody. Area Four detectives are investigating.