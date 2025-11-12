Little Village business owners hopeful amid reports ICE could leave Chicago

The Brief Business owners in Chicago’s Little Village say immigration fears have devastated sales along 26th Street, with some stores reporting worse losses than during the COVID-19 pandemic. Reports that ICE agents may soon leave Chicago have sparked cautious optimism among residents and shopkeepers hoping the move could restore confidence and bring back customers. ICE has not confirmed any plans to leave, and community members say it will take time for the neighborhood to recover economically and emotionally, urging locals to support small businesses.



Reports that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents could soon be leaving Chicago are sparking mixed emotions across the city, particularly in Little Village, where many business owners say immigration fears have turned the neighborhood into a ghost town.

What we know:

Along 26th Street, shops that were once packed with customers are now struggling to stay open. Some owners say sales have dropped to levels worse than during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We’ve seen sales drop dramatically, worse than COVID," said Miguel Rodriguez, owner of La Jalicience Grocery Store. "There are days where we have no sales at all. I mean, we’re here all day."

Business owners say the decline started when immigration enforcement activity ramped up in the neighborhood. Fear, they say, has kept customers indoors and driven away the lively weekend crowds.

Sandra, who works at La Ordeña along 26th Street, said they’ve had to cut hours and close early several days a week just to make ends meet.

"We’ve seen how they take people outside here and how they mistreat them," she said. "It’s scary."

With recent reports that ICE could be leaving the city, there’s a sense of hope that things could finally take a turn. Business owners say they believe the change could restore confidence and bring back the customers they’ve lost.

"We’re hoping that all this goes away and we can look for better days," Rodriguez said.

What's next:

ICE has not confirmed whether its agents are leaving Chicago.

Community members say it will take time for Little Village to recover from the economic and emotional toll.

Business owners are encouraging residents to shop local this holiday season to help struggling stores get back on their feet.