South Side drive-by shooting leaves man seriously wounded

A man was seriously wounded in a drive-by shooting Thursday morning in the Washington Heights neighborhood.

What we know:

The victim, who was in his 20s or 30s, was inside a vehicle around 5 a.m. when a white Chrysler 300 approached and someone inside started shooting at him in the 10000 block of South Aberdeen Street, according to Chicago police.

The victim was shot once in the head. He was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center where he was listed in serious condition.

The Chrysler fled the scene of the shooting in an unknown direction. Police said no arrests have been made.

Area Two detectives are investigating.