Chicago man allegedly shot and killed 17-year-old boy while he was driving in Little Village

article

A Chicago man was arrested this week in connection with the fatal shooting of a teenage boy in August.

Jesus Pena Jr., 33, faces one felony count of first-degree murder and two felony counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm, police said.

The charges stem from a shooting that occurred on Aug. 19 in the 3800 block of West 26th Street. Police said Pena Jr. allegedly shot and killed a 17-year-old boy while the victim was driving.

Another 17-year-old boy and an 18-year-old man were inside the vehicle at the time of the shooting, but were not struck by gunfire.

Police arrested Pena Jr. on Monday in the 4100 block of West 24th Place and charged him accordingly.

His detention hearing is scheduled for Wednesday.