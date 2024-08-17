2 critically injured in Little Village scooter crash

A scooter collided with a car on Chicago's Southwest Side Friday night, leaving a 20-year-old woman and a 19-year-old man in critical condition.

The crash happened in the 3300 block of South Pulaski Road around 6:09 p.m.

According to police reports, the scooter, driven by a woman with the man as a passenger, was traveling northbound on Pulaski Road when it attempted to merge lanes. The scooter collided with a gray sedan.

Both occupants of the scooter sustained significant injuries. The driver suffered trauma and a shoulder injury, while the passenger was hospitalized for head trauma. Chicago Fire Department paramedics took both victims to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

The driver of the sedan was not injured. At this time, no citations have been issued. The Major Accident Detectives are currently investigating the incident.