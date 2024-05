Two men were shot and killed in Little Village early Thursday.

At about 1:59 a.m., Chicago police responded to the 2800 block of South Sacramento for a call of a person shot.

When officers arrived, they located a 29-year-old man and a 27-year-old man, who were both shot multiple times.

They were pronounced dead at the scene.

No one is in custody. Area Four detectives are investigating.