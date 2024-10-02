Little Village shooting leaves 1 dead

The Brief A person was fatally shot in Chicago's Little Village neighborhood, with no arrests yet as detectives investigate the incident.



A person was killed in a shooting Tuesday night in the Little Village neighborhood.

He was found just before midnight suffering from gunshot wounds to the chest and body in the 3500 block of West Cermak Road, according to police.

Paramedics took him to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was pronounced dead. The Cook County Medical examiner's office has not yet identified him.

Police said no arrests have been made. Area Four detectives are investigating the shooting.

No further information was provided.