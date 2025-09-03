Little Village shooting leaves 2 critically wounded

The Brief A man and a woman were critically wounded Tuesday night in a shooting in the Little Village neighborhood, police said. Both victims were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital after being shot by someone who opened fire from a black Jeep.



What we know:

The 23-year-old and 47-year-old woman were outside around 10:30 p.m. when someone got out of a black Jeep and started shooting at them in the 2500 block of South Keeler Avenue, police said.

The woman was shot in the back and the man was shot in the abdomen and wrist. Both of them were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where they were listed in critical condition.

No one has been arrested. Area Four detectives are investigating.