LIVE: Protesters rally in downtown Chicago against immigration crackdown

The Brief Protesters gathered at Congress Plaza in downtown Chicago to oppose Operation Midway Blitz, a federal immigration crackdown, with plans to march along Michigan Avenue. The demonstration, led by immigrant rights groups, denounces increased ICE activity and warns that actions such as boarding up the Broadview processing center signal possible escalation.



Protesters are gathering at Congress Plaza to denounce the White House’s new immigration crackdown, dubbed Operation Midway Blitz.

What we know:

Demonstrators began assembling near Michigan Avenue and Ida B. Wells Drive in downtown Chicago on Tuesday evening, with plans to march along Michigan Avenue following remarks from organizers.

The protest is being led by the Illinois Coalition for Immigrant and Refugee Rights and the Coalition Against the Trump Agenda. Organizers said they oppose the increased presence of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement in the Chicago area.

They also alleged that recent actions — including the boarding up of the Broadview processing center — suggest federal officials are preparing to escalate enforcement efforts.

Ald. Byron Sigcho-Lopez was among local leaders who spoke out earlier Tuesday against the operation.

What's next:

Over the weekend, the same groups drew thousands of people downtown.

Chicago police deployed a heavy presence Tuesday, with dozens of bicycle officers expected to block off streets in rolling closures, a tactic used during past demonstrations.

It remains unclear how far the group plans to march or how long the protest will last.

The protests will be livestreamed in the video player of this article. We'll bring more updates as they become available.