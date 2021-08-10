Expand / Collapse search
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until TUE 8:30 PM CDT, Cook County, DuPage County, Will County
10
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
from TUE 3:47 PM CDT until TUE 10:00 PM CDT, Cook County, DeKalb County, DuPage County, Will County, Grundy County, Kane County, Kendall County, LaSalle County, Lake County, Mchenry County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until TUE 8:00 PM CDT, Cook County, DuPage County, Grundy County, Kane County, Kane County, Kendall County, Lake County, Mchenry County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from TUE 7:13 PM CDT until TUE 8:00 PM CDT, DeKalb County, LaSalle County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until TUE 7:30 PM CDT, DeKalb County, Mchenry County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from TUE 7:11 PM CDT until TUE 8:00 PM CDT, Will County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until TUE 7:45 PM CDT, Kenosha County, Kenosha County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
until TUE 10:00 PM CDT, Kenosha County
Heat Advisory
from WED 12:00 PM CDT until WED 7:00 PM CDT, Central Cook County, DeKalb County, DuPage County, Eastern Will County, Grundy County, Kane County, Kankakee County, Kendall County, La Salle County, Lake County, McHenry County, Northern Cook County, Northern Will County, Southern Cook County, Southern Will County, La Porte County, Lake County, Newton County, Porter County, Jasper County, Kenosha County
Air Quality Alert
until TUE 11:00 PM CDT, Kenosha County

Living in a big city like Chicago can reduce depression, study finds

By FOX 32 News
Published 
Chicago
FOX 32 Chicago

City living reduces depression, University of Chicago study finds

A new study finds that living in a big city like Chicago can lower your levels of depression.

CHICAGO - A new study finds that living in a big city like Chicago can lower your levels of depression.

University of Chicago researchers say that is because a bigger city increases your opportunities for relationships.

"A lot of us had the same kind of intuition that so many others have that cities are just so busy and stressful and that's going to lead to worse mental health," said Marc Berman, Associate Professor. "But actually, when we looked at the data, we found just the opposite that actually as cities get larger, you get less depression, and we think that's because in cities, you have richer social networks. You're connected to more people and that can actually buffer people against depression."

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP FOR BREAKING ALERTS

So why aren't smaller towns and suburban areas better for mental health?

"We think that it's harder as you kind of move into smaller areas with less people, it's harder to make more social connection and those social connections and that those social connections can actually buffer against depression," Berman said. "And in a big city like Chicago, you're going to be interacting with more people on a daily basis. They're going to be forming more relationships and that can actually have mental health benefits. "