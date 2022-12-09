Local company giving away bikes for Christmas

A local company is giving away bikes for Christmas, and all you have to do is show up!

AGB Investigative Services has been around since 2001, but for the last three years, they've been giving kids bikes just before Christmas because the CEO said he always wanted one for Christmas when he was little.

They are giving the bikes away through their AGB Foundation, which stands for "Always Giving Back."

The giveaway starts at 11 a.m. Saturday at 7545 S. Western.

The giveaway runs until supplies last. One bike per car.

They said to get there early!

