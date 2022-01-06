Local group uses anniversary of Capitol Riot as a chance to push for new national voting standards

Along with passionately denouncing what happened at the U.S. Capitol one year ago Thursday, a local group is using the January 6th anniversary as a chance to push for new national voting standards via the Freedom to Vote Act.

They believe it will help ensure legitimate election results are never compromised.

"The violent images of this day will forever be etched in our hearts and our minds as one of the darkest days in our nation's history," said State Rep. Delia Ramirez.

"On January 6th, some politicians in office betrayed America by inciting armed MAGA militants to attack our capital," added Marj Halperin, one of the leaders of Thursday's rally on Federal Plaza.

The Freedom to Vote Act would set a national standard for elections through expanded voter registration and voting access, establishing Election Day as a federal holiday, and putting limits on congressional redistricting.

"The Freedom to Vote Act must pass, and we the people need to apply the pressure to elected officials to get that done," said Carla Stillwell, a local actress who spoke at the rally.

But critics of the bill say it robs states the ability to preside over their own elections and "federalizes" the election system.

The group on Federal Plaza hopes the Freedom to Vote Act passes in time for the 2022 midterms, while Republicans have vowed to block it.