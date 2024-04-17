Local hero honored for saving retired Chicago firefighter

A firefighter, accustomed to saving lives, found himself in need of rescue when he collapsed and nearly died last October.

George Ma’Ayteh was in the process of looking at furniture at a Northwest Side apartment to be purchased via Facebook Marketplace when he suddenly fell over.

His boss, Paula Anast, was with him and got on the phone with Fire Communications Operator Amanda Garr, who, remaining composed and focused, guided Anast through the steps of CPR over the phone, effectively coaching her in the lifesaving procedure.

Recalling the harrowing incident, Anast described Ma’Ayteh as appearing "dead."

Garr's expertise proved invaluable as she skillfully directed Anast in administering chest compressions until paramedics arrived. For a tense eight minutes, Anast tirelessly pumped Ma’Ayteh's chest until medical help could take over and rush him to the hospital.

Ma'Ayteh, who was unconscious for three days following the incident, attributes his survival to the timely intervention and skilled guidance provided by Garr and Anast. Reflecting on his experience, he expressed gratitude for the lifesaving efforts.

Remarkably, it was later discovered that Ma’Ayteh had previously worked alongside Garr's father, a battalion chief, establishing a unique bond between the individuals involved.

Chief Barry Garr commended his daughter's exemplary performance, highlighting her dedication to saving lives through her role as a fire communications operator. He emphasized her numerous commendations and envisioned a future filled with further accolades for her remarkable service.

For Garr, her role as a fire communications operator is not merely a job but a calling—a chance to provide comfort and guidance to individuals facing crises. Despite often not learning the outcomes of the emergencies she assists with, Garr's compassionate and calming demeanor has undoubtedly made a profound impact on countless lives, including Ma’Ayteh's.