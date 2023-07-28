Local K9 officers receive life-saving body armor vests thanks to generous donation

Some local K9 officers will be a bit safer on the job thanks to a big donation. They're getting new body armor vests to help protect them as they work.

Multiple local agencies were on hand for Friday's announcement, which comes in the wake of the recent on-the-job death of a Gary Police K9, Falco. The goal is to try and outfit every K9 with bullet and stab-resistant vests so that those K9s will stay safe while they work.

It's all thanks to the non-profit 'Vested Interest in K9s,' which provides the vests at no cost to the handler or the agency. The program is open to U.S. dogs that are at least 20 months old and actively employed and certified with a law enforcement or related agency.

Among those attending today's announcement was K9 Falco's handler. It was announced that the Gary Police Department's vests will include embroidery in Falco's memory.

"He did his job diligently. Unfortunately, it did cost him his life. But again, today makes our hearts smile just a little bit more because everyone here is dedicated for the same reason – to make sure our K9s are protected," said Gary Police Chief Anthony Titus.

Grant funding can also be used to go towards the medical care of the dogs.

Since its inception, Vested Interest in K9s has provided more than 5,000 vests to dogs across the country, all thanks to both private and corporate donations.