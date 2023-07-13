Gary K-9 officer killed in the line of duty while chasing suspect: police

article

A Gary K-9 officer was fatally shot while trying to apprehend a fleeing subject Thursday afternoon.

In the 1000 block of 35th Court, K-9 Falco and his handler gave chase to a fleeing subject. The subject fired shots at K-9 Falco and his handler, 17-year veteran Angel Lozanzo.

K-9 Falco was struck and subsequently died from his injuries.

The subject was taken into custody.

K-9 Falco was an 8-year veteran of the police department and had over 1,000 deployments with apprehensions of the most violent criminals in the area.

K-9 Falco has found many missing children and missing endangered adults, police said. He also participated in many community events.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.