Local leaders participated in safety training ahead of Election Day

Local leaders are planning in advance to combat any unrest on Election Day.

Many cities across the country are doing similar trainings, and Chicago law enforcement is not taking any chances.

“We don’t have any specific threats,” said Supt. David Brown.

VIEW FOX 32'S ILLINOIS VOTER GUIDE

But that’s not stopping them from an all-hands on approach leading up to Election Day.

Brown along with other city leaders participated in a day of safety training at OEMC headquarters. Their goal is to prepare for the unexpected.

Advertisement

“Everything is uncertain, trying our best as possible to anticipate any hazard that may happen,” said Brown.

The city will activate its emergency operation center on Election Day. Chicago police, fire, the Board of Elections, streets and sanitation and many others will all join forces.

Thursday’s workshop included scenario based training. Strategies are now in place for bad weather, potential protests, looters and property damage.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

“Quickening our cadence, response, logistics and making sure we’re in our neighborhoods,” said Brown.

Board of Election officials expect a high voter turnout with several thousand residents already having cast their ballots.

Residents still need to prepare for long lines, technical issues with equipment and mandated social distancing.

Thursday was the third election safety workshop that has been held.

City leaders hope to have one more saferty workshop before Election Day.