Local police officers step in to help group meet toy donation demand

A group of children are grateful to the men and women of the Chicago Police Department.

Law enforcement heard about a toy shortage and that is when the group “ChiCook Officers in Motion” stepped in to help.

Usually when you see the police, they are there to investigate a crime. But these Chicago police officers from districts on the Far South Side were at the Sanctuary Family Worship Center in West Pullman Tuesday to bring holiday cheer.

The church runs the Chicago Toy Depository and has since December of 1987. In the past, they have had issues with donations. This time, a major donor pulled out at the last minute.

Pastor Virgil Jones says he was praying for a Christmas miracle.

“Now I am over the goal I set to reach,” he said.

Chicago police officers from the 5th and 6th districts -- and even county law enforcement -- rounded up 1,000 toys, helping children that may not be able to enjoy the surprise of opening up a present under the tree.