Lock your windows and back doors: Chicago police say burglars are creeping inside

Chicago police are warning residents to lock their windows and rear doors.

Police said that on Oct. 13, someone broke into a home on South Morgan near West 69th in Englewood.

Another burglary happened on South Carpenter near 70th.

In both crimes, the burglars took construction materials.

Chicago police offer this advice:

Keep the perimeter of your property well-lit.

Report suspicious activity immediately.

Keep doors and windows secured.

Immediately repair any broken windows, doors or locks.

If video surveillance is available, save a copy of the incident for detectives.

If you are a victim do not touch anything. Call police immediately.

If approached by a witness to the incident, request contact information.

Secure window air conditioner units.

