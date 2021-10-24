Expand / Collapse search
Lock your windows and back doors: Chicago police say burglars are creeping inside

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Englewood
FOX 32 Chicago

CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning residents to lock their windows and rear doors.

Police said that on Oct. 13, someone broke into a home on South Morgan near West 69th in Englewood.

Another burglary happened on South Carpenter near 70th.

In both crimes, the burglars took construction materials.

Chicago police offer this advice:

  • Keep the perimeter of your property well-lit.
  • Report suspicious activity immediately.
  • Keep doors and windows secured.
  • Immediately repair any broken windows, doors or locks.
  • If video surveillance is available, save a copy of the incident for detectives.
  • If you are a victim do not touch anything. Call police immediately.
  • If approached by a witness to the incident, request contact information.
  • Secure window air conditioner units.

