Lock your windows and back doors: Chicago police say burglars are creeping inside
CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning residents to lock their windows and rear doors.
Police said that on Oct. 13, someone broke into a home on South Morgan near West 69th in Englewood.
Another burglary happened on South Carpenter near 70th.
In both crimes, the burglars took construction materials.
Chicago police offer this advice:
- Keep the perimeter of your property well-lit.
- Report suspicious activity immediately.
- Keep doors and windows secured.
- Immediately repair any broken windows, doors or locks.
- If video surveillance is available, save a copy of the incident for detectives.
- If you are a victim do not touch anything. Call police immediately.
- If approached by a witness to the incident, request contact information.
- Secure window air conditioner units.
Advertisement