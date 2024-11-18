Suburban DMV location to permanently close next week

The Illinois Secretary of State announced a DMV facility in Lockport will be closing its doors for good next Monday.

The DMV facility, located at 1029 E. 9th St., will close permanently on Nov. 25.

Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias advised Lockport customers to visit the Joliet DMV located at 201 Joyce Road.

To find your nearest Illinois DMV facility, check out the state's website. Several services can be performed online without having to visit the facility in-person.

DMV facilities statewide will be closed from Nov. 28-29 in observance of Thanksgiving.