Lockport murder trial: Anthony Maggio found guilty of murdering ex-girlfriend, daughter

The Brief Anthony Maggio was found guilty of first-degree murder in the 2020 slayings of Ashtin Eaton and her daughter, Hazel Bryant, in Lockport. The jury deliberated for about 14 hours, and the victim's family expressed relief outside the courthouse. Sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 19.



After two days of jury deliberations, a guilty verdict was announced in the slayings of a Lockport mother and her 14-month-old daughter.

The jury found Anthony Maggio guilty of two counts of first-degree murder on Friday.

As the verdict was read in court, the victim's family could be heard breathing a sigh of relief and making quiet cries.

Ashtin Eaton, 32, and her daughter, Hazel Bryant, were both killed in their Lockport apartment back in 2020.

Maggio, the little girl’s father and a former romantic acquaintance of Eaton, will soon be sentenced for their murders.

His family and defense team were quiet as the verdict was read and they refused to comment after court.

This murder trial lasted nearly two weeks and the jury took about 14 hours to deliberate.

The victim's family spoke outside the courthouse Friday afternoon.

"My daughter is finally going to have justice, along with my granddaughter. Finally, after four years. So, of course I'm happy. I'm not happy because they're gone, but finally, finally, justice is served," said Eaton's mother.

The Lockport police chief said in a statement that his department's thoughts and prayers are with the victim's family and thanked his investigations team, in part.

"Without their passion for this profession, their professionalism in the way they handled this case and commitment to ensuring justice was brought on the person responsible, this case could not have been solved."

The next court date, which will include any post-trial motions or possible sentencing, will be Dec. 19.