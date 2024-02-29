Logan Square hit by string of armed robberies Thursday morning

A wave of armed robberies occurred within an hour and a half Thursday morning in the Logan Square neighborhood.

Now, Chicago police are urging residents to stay on alert.

Shared below are the times and locations of the robberies:

4400 block of West Armitage Ave. on February 29th at 4:30 a.m.

3300 block of West Armitage Ave. on February 29th between 5:20-5:40 a.m.

2000 block of North Avers Ave. on February 29th at 5:26 a.m.

1800 block of North Ridgeway Ave. on February 29th at 5:30 a.m.

3500 block of West Dickens Ave. on February 29th at 5:35 a.m.

2200 block of North Springfield Ave. on February 29th between 5:35-5:43 a.m.

2300 block of North Spaulding Ave. on February 29th at 5:45 a.m

3300 block of West Armitage Ave. on February 29th at 6:03 a.m.

Police believe there are four male suspects, but further details on their ages or appearances haven't been released.

The suspects were traveling in a dark-colored vehicle during the robberies and were armed with handguns.

They robbed the victims of their personal belongings and then left the crime scenes, according to CPD.

Residents in the area are urged to stay vigilant and to park in well-lit areas.

If you have any information, contact CPD's Bureau of Detectives - Area 5 at 312-746-7394.