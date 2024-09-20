Chicago man charged with holding up Logan Square store at gunpoint

article

The Brief A Chicago man was charged after allegedly robbing a store at gunpoint in Logan Square. He was arrested shortly after the robbery and has a detention hearing set for Friday.



A man has been charged with robbing a store at gunpoint Wednesday in the Logan Square neighborhood.

Johnny Hunt, 27, was allegedly one of two people who stole money from a store at gunpoint in the 2700 block of West North Avenue, according to police.

Hunt was arrested less than 20 minutes later. He was charged with two felony counts of armed robbery.

Hunt, of the Austin neighborhood, has a detention hearing scheduled for Friday. No further information was provided.