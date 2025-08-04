Logan Square fire: Woman in serious condition, 2 men injured

The Brief A fire broke out late Sunday night in two adjacent buildings on the Northwest Side. Three adults were hospitalized for smoke inhalation, including one woman in serious condition. The investigation is ongoing.



Three people were hospitalized, including one in serious condition, after a fire broke out late Sunday on Chicago’s Northwest Side, authorities said.

What we know:

The fire started around 10:45 p.m. in the 1900 block of North Central Park Avenue, in the city’s Logan Square neighborhood.

According to police, both officers and firefighters responded to the scene, which involved two adjacent buildings.

Three adults were able to safely exit the buildings. A woman was taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition for smoke inhalation. Two men were also hospitalized at Stroger for smoke inhalation and were listed in fair condition.

No additional injuries were reported.

What we don't know:

Officials have not said what may have caused the fire.

It’s also unclear how much damage the buildings sustained.

What's next:

The Chicago Fire Department is investigating.