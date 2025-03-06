The Brief Chicago police released a sketch of a suspect in a sexual assault on Jan. 14 in Logan Square. The suspect is described as a Hispanic or Filipino male, 20 to 30 years old, with a thin build. Two other sexual assaults were reported in Logan Square in January and February, and it’s unclear if the same suspect is involved.



Chicago police have released a sketch of a suspect accused in a recent sexual assault incident in the Logan Square neighborhood.

What we know:

The incident occurred at 9:30 a.m. on Jan. 14 in the 3400 block of W. Armitage Avenue.

Police said the victim was walking eastbound when a male suspect approached from behind and sexually abused them.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic or Filipino male, 20 to 30 years old, about 5-foot-4 with black hair, dark eyes, and a thin build. He also may have an accent, CPD said.

Chicago police release sketch of suspect in Logan Square sexual assault (CPD)

What we don't know:

Two other sexual assaults were reported in Logan Square on Jan. 18 and Feb. 2.

It’s unclear if the same suspect is involved in all three incidents.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact CPD’s Area Five Detectives at 312-746-6554 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com.