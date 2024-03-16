Logan Square shooting: Woman critically injured after being shot in vehicle

A woman was confronted by four men in Logan Square when one of them pulled a gun and shot her, according to Chicago police.

The shooting happened just after 1:30 p.m. Saturday in the 2900 block of N. Ridgeway Ave.

The woman, 39, was in a parked vehicle when the four men approached. One of the men pulled a gun and fired shots at the woman, police say.

She was shot in the neck and taken by ambulance to the Illinois Masonic Hospital.

No arrests have been made in connection with the incident. The investigation is ongoing.