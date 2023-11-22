Massive warehouse fire breaks out overnight in Logan Square

A three-alarm fire broke out at a warehouse late Tuesday night in the Logan Square neighborhood.

The fire started just before midnight at a warehouse located at 2701 N. Pulaski Road, according to officials. It eventually escalated into a three-alarm fire and prompted a Level 1 Hazmat situation.

The blaze was extinguished around 2 a.m., according to CFD.

There have been no reported injuries. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.