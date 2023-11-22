Expand / Collapse search

Massive warehouse fire breaks out overnight in Logan Square

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Logan Square
FOX 32 Chicago

Massive warehouse fire breaks out overnight in Logan Square

A three-alarm warehouse fire broke out late Tuesday night in the Logan Square neighborhood.

CHICAGO - A three-alarm fire broke out at a warehouse late Tuesday night in the Logan Square neighborhood.

The fire started just before midnight at a warehouse located at 2701 N. Pulaski Road, according to officials. It eventually escalated into a three-alarm fire and prompted a Level 1 Hazmat situation.

The blaze was extinguished around 2 a.m., according to CFD.

There have been no reported injuries. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.