Lollapalooza street closures: What you need to know

Street closures are underway for Lollapalooza happening in Grant Park from Aug. 3-6.

The Chicago Office-Emergency Management and Communications (OEMC) is reminding residents, businesses, and visitors to keep street closures begin ahead of Lollapalooza.

Headliners like Billie Eilish, Kendrick Lamar and Lana Del Rey will bring thousands of people from the city and from across the country to downtown Chicago for one of the nation's largest music festivals.

Some streets like Balbo and Jackson have already closed.

Upcoming street closure dates and times are as follows:

Balbo Drive from Columbus to DuSable Lake Shore Drive is currently closed through Aug. 13; Balbo closure extends to Michigan Avenue on Monday at 8 p.m. and remains closed through Aug. 7.

Jackson Drive from Columbus to DuSable Lake Shore Drive is currently closed through Aug. 12; Jackson closure extends to Michigan Avenue on Monday at 8 p.m. and remains closed through Aug. 7.

Columbus from Monroe to Roosevelt will be closed Monday at 8 p.m. through Aug. 7; Additional northbound center lanes on Columbus from 13th Street to Roosevelt Road will be closed on Monday at 8 p.m. Columbus reopens Aug. 7.

Congress Parkway is closed from Michigan to Columbus on Monday at 8 p.m. and remains closed through Aug. 7.

Monroe Street from Michigan to DuSable Lake Shore Drive is closed Aug. 3 through 6:30 a.m. Aug. 7 at 7 a.m.

Motorists are advised to find alternate routes.

Traffic Control Aides will also be staffed around downtown to assist with closures.

Residents and visitors can download the new Chicago OEMC App to check for updated information.