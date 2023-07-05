Lollapalooza 2023: Everything you need to know

Chicago's largest music festival — Lollapalooza — is rocking its way back for another year in August.

The festival is a gathering of music lovers, with over 170 bands and hundreds of thousands of people expected to join in the fun.

With such a big event, comes a lot of questions. Here's the rundown on all the must-know details.

When does Lollapalooza start?

Gates open for Lollapalooza at 11 a.m. from Aug. 3-6 in Grant Park.

Tickets are still on sale on the festival's website, ranging from one-day to four-day packages.

Who is performing at Lollapalooza?

Headliners for the four-day music extravaganza include Kendrick Lamar, Billie Eilish, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Odesza, Lana Del Rey, Karol G, The 1975, and Tomorrow X Together.

Also returning this year is the Kidzapalooza, the "interactive music playground" on the festival grounds, with its own daily lineup of family-friendly performances, music and dance workshops and a lot of kids’ activities.

What are the aftershows at Lollapalooza?

The fun does not stop after musicians leave the stage. Aftershows are scheduled for venues like Bottom Lounge, House of Blues, Lincoln Hall, Salt Shed and many more.

Tickets are posted on lollapalooza.com or through the music venue.

How can I get to Lollapalooza?

The CTA, Metra and Pace are all valid options for getting to Grant Park this weekend. Click here for help planning your trip.

For drivers, parking will be available at four Millennium Garages near the park.

Millennium Garages is offering discounted parking for up to 24 hours at Millennium Lakeside, Millennium Park and Grant Park North Garages.

Visit millenniumgarages.com for more information on parking.

Which streets will be closed?

There will be many street closures around Grant Park in the days leading up to, during and following the festival, according to festival officials. They are as follows:

Balbo from Columbus to DuSable Lake Shore Drive: July 19 to August 13

Jackson, from Columbus to DuSable Lake Shore Drive: July 25 to August 12

Balbo, from Michigan to Columbus: July 31 to August 7

Jackson, from Michigan to Columbus: July 31 to August 7

Columbus, from Monroe to Roosevelt: July 31 to August 7

Columbus (Northbound, two center lanes), from 13th Street to Roosevelt: July 31 to August 7

Congress Plaza Dr, from Michigan to Columbus: July 31 to August 7

Monroe, from Michigan to DuSable Lake Shore Drive: August 3 to August 7

More information on street closures is on the festival's website.

What is Lollapalooza's bag policy?

Festival officials said all bags will be searched prior to entry. Bags must be fully clear and have dimensions no larger than 12" x 12" x 6".

Small clutch purses or fanny packs that are smaller than 4.5" x 5.5" do not need to be clear but can have no more than one pocket.

Lollapalooza has a long list of items that are prohibited on the festival's website.

If you have more questions about Lollapalooza's policies, check out their website for additional info and frequently asked questions.