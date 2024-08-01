Lollapalooza 2024 kicks off in Grant Park, drawing huge crowds and top artists

Lollapalooza 2024 has officially kicked off in Grant Park.

Over the next four days, more than 170 artists will perform at the festival, drawing over 100,000 attendees daily and solidifying its status as one of the largest music festivals globally.

The event is nearly sold out.

This annual festival is a premier showcase of top music, entertainment, inclusiveness, and fashion.

On Thursday night, fans can catch Megan Thee Stallion and Hozier. Later in the festival, headliners will include SZA, The Killers, and Blink-182.

Gates open daily at 11 a.m. and some tickets remain available: one-day Sunday tickets are $155, and two-day tickets for Thursday and Sunday are also on sale. VIP tickets are priced at $600 each.

Attendees are permitted to bring strollers, binoculars, basic cameras, empty reusable water bottles, and factor-sealed Narcan kits, among other items.

However, hammocks, drones, and umbrellas are prohibited. For more information on permitted items, follow this link.

To learn more about the festival, visit Lollapalooza's website here.