Lollapalooza 2024: Everything you need to know

Lollapalooza is set to draw music lovers from near and far to Chicago's Grant Park this week.

The festival will feature over 170 performances by music artists from across the country.

Here is a guide of everything you need to know before you head to the festival.

Who is performing at Lollapalooza?

This year's headliners for the festival include Megan Thee Stallion, Hoizer, SZA, Stray Kids, The Killers, Future x Metro Boomin, Blink-182 and Melanie Martinez.

Kidzapalooza is also returning this year and will offer its own daily lineup of family-friendly performances and entertainment.

The music continues into the night with several aftershows. Fans can enjoy concerts at venues across the city including the House of Blues, Lincoln Hall, Salt Shed, Tao Chicago and more.

For a full list of aftershow performers and locations, visit lollapalooza.com.

When does Lollapalooza start?

Lollapolooza will run from Aug. 1 to Aug. 4 beginning at 11 a.m. each day in Grant Park. The venue will close each evening shortly after 10 p.m.

Tickets are still on sale on the festival's website, with one to four day pass options.

How can I get to the festival?

Public transportation, including Metra and CTA, will both be available for commuters and will provide extra services to accommodate travelers throughout the weekend.

Attendees can also travel using rideshare and taxi services. Riders will only be able to get dropped off between DuSable Lake Shore Drive to State Street and Wacker Drive to 14th Street.

Festival goers are also encouraged to bike. Lollapalooza partnered with bike company REVERB, who will offer a free bike valet south of the main entrance on Michigan Avenue. Divvy will also have a bike valet at 8th Street and Michigan Avenue.

Getting into the festival

Concertgoers can enter Grant Park using the main entrance at Michigan Avenue and Ida B. Wells Drive, or they can go through the north entrance at Columbus and Monroe Street.

To enter the festival, attendees must have their wristband visible for security to see at festival entrances.

The following items are allowed inside the festival:

Clear bags made up of clear plastic, vinyl, or pvc, and no larger than 12" x 6" x 12"

Small clutch purses and fanny packs with no more than one pocket

Clutch purses no larger than 6" x 9"

Baby Strollers

Binoculars

Cameras (basic point and shoot consumer-grade cameras) without detachable lenses and other accessories (monopods, selfie sticks, tripods, GoPro mounts, and other attachments are not allowed )

Empty reusable water bottles and hydration packs, and plastic or aluminum water bottles

Sunscreen in non-aerosol containers is allowed in the size of 3.4 ounces or less

Factory sealed Naloxone/Narcan kit

The following items are prohibited:

Any bags that are not clear bags made up of clear plastic, vinyl, or pvc, and are larger than 12" x 6" x 12"

Any small clutch purses and fanny packs with more than one pocket

Clutch purses that are larger than 6" x 9"

Aerosol containers, including sunscreen and personal beauty products. NOTE: Sunscreen in non-aerosol containers is allowed in the size of 3.4 ounces or less

Blankets, sheets, towels

Frisbees

Coolers of any kind . (Exceptions may be made for medical use)

Framed backpacks, multiple pocket backpacks and any pack that is not aligned with the allowed backpacks above.

Any and all professional audio recording equipment

Professional cameras and professional recording (photo, video, audio) equipment

Any and all professional video equipment; no video recording will be allowed

Drones or any other remote flying device

Hammocks

Glass containers of any kind

Illegal and Illicit substances of any kind

Outside food or beverage (including alcohol) of any kind

Umbrellas

Pets (except service animals)

Selfie sticks

Skateboards, scooters, bicycles, wagons, carts or any personal motorized vehicles

Tents, canopies, or shade structures of any kind

Totems or flag poles

Unauthorized/unlicensed vendors are not allowed. No unauthorized solicitation and materials including handbills, flyers, stickers, beach balls, giveaways, samples, etc.

Weapons or explosives of any kind

Fireworks

Large chains or spiked jewelry

Bicycles inside festival grounds (free parking is available near festival entrance)

Carts of any kind (including Red Wagons)

Chairs of any kind

All Chicago parks prohibit smoking of any kind, including vaping.

Visit the festival's website for more information on what is allowed and what is prohibited.

Street closures

Several streets will be closed around Grant Park before, during and after the festival, according to festival officials. The following streets will be closed:

Balbo from Columbus to DuSable Lake Shore Drive: July 17– August 11

Jackson, from Columbus to DuSable Lake Shore Drive: July 23 – August 10

Balbo, from Michigan to Columbus: July 29– August 5

Jackson, from Michigan to Columbus: July 29 – August 5

Columbus, from Monroe to Roosevelt: July 29 – August 5

Columbus (Northbound, two center lanes), from 13th Street to Roosevelt: July 29 – August 5

Congress Plaza Dr, from Michigan to Columbus: July 29 – August 5

Monroe, from Michigan to DuSable Lake Shore Drive: July 31 – August 5

For additional information on closures, click here.

Festival bag policy

Festival officials said all bags would be searched before entry. To enter, attendees must have a clear bag that is no larger than 12" x 6" x 12."

Small clutch purses and fanny packs are allowed and do not have to be clear, as long as they are smaller than 6" x 9" and have no more than one pocket.

If attendees would like to store their bags or charge their phones, lockers and mobile charging packs are available to rent inside the festival.

Guest services

The main guest services booth will be located at Columbus and Ida B. Wells. Additional guest services tents will be located off of Columbus, north of Jackson and outside the Kidzapalooza area.

Attendees with accessibility questions can visit the accessibility center stationed near Columbus Drive front of the Buckingham Fountain.

Lost and found

A lost and found will be located at the main guest services booth located on Columbus and Ida B. Wells Drive.

Attendees can also pre-register their personal belongings to make the return of lost items easier. If an item is lost, check with the main guest service booth of visit the festival's virtual lost and found.

Those who attend the festival with kids can register their children with Tag-a-Kid to get a specialized wristband that can help staff quickly reunite lost children with their parents.